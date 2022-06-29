Large Rock Fall Event In Upper Chaos Canyon

There was a significant rock fall/slide in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Rocky Mountain National Park late yesterday, Tuesday, June 28. It appears that several outcrops on the south shoulder of Hallett Peak came down. Attached is a photo from google earth. We will be posting further images and/or video on the park's official Facebook post today.
Park visitors are reminded to always practice due diligence especially in rocky terrain, as these areas can be unstable.
