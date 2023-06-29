Old Fall River Road will open to vehicles on Saturday, July 1. It is currently closed to all uses, including bicycles and pedestrians, until Friday morning, June 30, for dust abatement. This historic road normally opens by the fourth of July weekend. Old Fall River Road was built between 1913 and 1920. It is an unpaved road which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face. Due to the winding, narrow nature of the road, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.
Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park’s pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system. There are two types of reservations. One permit is for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second permit is for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor, and includes Old Fall River Road. This reservation period is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more visit www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
