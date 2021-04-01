On the afternoon of March 31, a 33-year-old male from Denver, Colorado took an approximate 50-foot fall near Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. The fall occurred on a rock outcropping between the upper and lower parking areas at Many Parks Curve. The man’s body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
The man’s name will be released after immediate family have been notified. No further information will be released at this time.
