West Side of Rocky Mountain National Park
On Thursday, December 10, US Highway 34 from the Grand Lake Entrance to the Colorado River Trailhead reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park. Trail Ridge Road is closed at the Colorado River Trailhead for the winter. Park visitors should not stop or park along the roadside from the Grand Lake Entrance to the Onahu Trail, due to hazard trees along the road from the East Troublesome Fire. There is no access to trails, picnic areas or parking areas along that section of the road including the Harbison Picnic Area, the Green Mountain Trail and the Onahu Trail. The area from the Coyote Valley Trailhead to the north was not impacted by the fire and is accessible. The Bowen-Baker Trail is open inside the park and is closed at the US Forest Service boundary. The Colorado River Trail has reopened to the park boundary. The Timber Lake Trail has reopened. The North Inlet Trail and Sun Valley Trail remain closed.
The Kawuneeche Visitor Center will remain closed until December 19, however restroom facilities are open and park staff will be providing information outside of the visitor center when weather and staffing allow.
East Side of Rocky Mountain National Park
The Moraine Park Campground has reopened and is first-come, first-served during the winter. The Moraine Park Road is open to the campground but is closed beyond that point.
Upper Beaver Meadows Road has reopened to pedestrians, and leashed pets and is closed to vehicles for the winter. The Beaver Meadow Trail at the end of the road remains closed.
The Upper Hidden Valley area has reopened.
In the Bear Lake area, access has reopened from the junction of Flattop Trail to Lake Helene. The trail past Lake Helene to Odessa Lake remains closed. The Flattop Trail is open to the summit of Flattop Mountain but is closed past this point to the west of the Continental Divide.
Trails that remain closed in the Bear Lake area include the Fern Lake Trail, Cub Lake Trail, the Mill Creek Basin, Hollowell Park, and Bierstadt Trail.
Additional areas that will remain temporarily closed to park visitors on the east side of the park include the North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, and Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails.
Park staff will continue to assess closed areas on both sides of the park for fire impacts, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall.
Fire Ban Lifted
The complete fire ban that was put in place in Rocky Mountain National Park on August 14, 2020, has been lifted due to current conditions. Rocky Mountain National Park always has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place, where campfires are prohibited in the park, except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds.
The use of disposable or portable charcoal grills, wood fuel camp stoves and gas grills is allowed. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park. Park visitors are urged to use caution and vigilance regarding the use of fire in authorized locations.
On Wednesday, October 21, the East Troublesome Fire ran approximately 18 miles before it moved into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, and then spotted approximately 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek on the west side of the Continental Divide to the head of Spruce Creek on the east side of the Continental Divide. Rapid evacuations took place in Grand Lake on October 21. Evacuations for the majority of the Estes Valley were implemented on October 22, as weather predictions forecast major winds on the night of October 23 through October 24 pushing the fire further to the east. Firefighting actions and favorable weather on October 24 and 25, helped halt the major movement of the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.
Approximately 30,000 acres or 9 percent of Rocky Mountain National Park has been impacted by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.
Rocky Mountain National Park’s non-profit partner, The Rocky Mountain Conservancy, is accepting donations to support the park’s future restoration efforts from this season’s fires https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/
The East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire have both been declared 100% contained. Pockets of isolated heat may still exist but are not expected to threaten containment lines.
For information on the East Troublesome Fire
visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/
For information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
