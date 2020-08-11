On Sunday afternoon, August 9, park rangers responded to a report of a 47-year-old female, from Tallahassee, Florida, who took a 25 to 30-foot tumbling fall near the top of Bridal Veil Falls into the pool below. The woman suffered serious injuries.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care and conducted a technical rescue. At approximately 8:30 p.m., the woman was flown by Lifeguard Two Air Ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.
No further information is available at this time.
