Come celebrate National Park Week, Earth Day, and National Junior Ranger Day at Rocky Mountain National Park. National Park Week kicks off with a fee free day on Saturday, April 16. Park entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 16. Camping and all other administrative fees will still be in effect. Our National Park Week celebration continues through Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Throughout the week, park staff will be inviting you to discover something new about Rocky Mountain National Park both online and through in-park activities on both the east and west sides of the park.
Rocky’s National Park Week activities include:
On Saturday, April 16 our National Park Week celebration begins with informational booths and interactive Junior Ranger discovery activities.
Join NPS staff on the east side of Rocky at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 10 am to 3 pm. Activities include:
- Visit informational booths to learn about ecology, fishing, backcountry safety, and more!
- Participate in a Junior Ranger discovery activity and earn your Junior Ranger Badge
- Help protect Rocky by participating in a trash clean up event
We will also be celebrating on the west side of the park at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center from 11 am to 1 pm. Activities include:
- Participate in Junior Ranger discovery activities and earn your Junior Ranger Badge
- Compare your skills to those of Rocky’s wildlife in three separate challenges that will test your vertical jump, navigation, and wildlife spotting skills.
On Saturday, April 23 join us in person to celebrate Earth Day and National Junior Ranger Day. There will be activities held on both the east and west sides of the park.
Join NPS staff and volunteers at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 10 am to 3 pm. Activities include:
- Participate in special Junior Ranger discovery activities in honor of Earth Day and National Junior Ranger Day. Earn your Junior Ranger Badge.
- Visit informational and interactive booths and learn about park wildlife, ecology, backcountry safety, and more.
- Help protect Rocky by participating in a trash clean up event.
- On the west side of the park, come join NPS staff and volunteers at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center from 11 am to 1 pm. Activities include:
- Participate in special Junior Ranger discovery activities in honor of Earth Day and National Junior Ranger Day and earn your Junior Ranger badge.
- Participate in interactive activities for all ages and learn about Rocky’s incredible wildlife.
Can’t join us in person? Please celebrate with us online. Every day of National Park Week, NPS staff, volunteers and partners will be sharing engaging stories via social media. Please visit our website, download the park App, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @RockyNPS. Every day will be a day to discover and share something new.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.
