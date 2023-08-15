On the morning of Monday, August 14, recovery efforts were completed in the Flying Dutchman couloir for the body of a 21-year-old female from Severance, Colorado. Park rangers requested assistance from a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter and helitack crew. Her body was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and then transferred to Boulder County Coroner's Office.
On the afternoon of Saturday, August 12, the female died after taking an approximate 300-foot fall. As is standard protocol, this incident remains under investigation. The woman's name will be released after positive identification has been made and next of kin are notified. The Flying Dutchman couloir is located between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.
