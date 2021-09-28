Due to an upcoming weather forecast for the potential of snow accumulation at higher elevations tonight through Wednesday night, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closing at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park. Old Fall River Road will also be closing. Both roads will reopen when conditions allow.
Trail Ridge Road recorded status line (970) 586-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.