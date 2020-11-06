Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.