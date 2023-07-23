The Kahuna Memorial project is collaborating with Rocky Mountain National Park in an exciting endeavor to create an immersive experience to help connect visitors to the park’s natural wonders related to elk behavior.
The two outdoor interpretive exhibits, designed, fabricated and funded by the Kahuna Memorial Project, are being thoughtfully created for ease of accessibility and enhanced visitor experience. By incorporating features such as raised lettering, bas relief tactile experiences and Near Field Communication (NFC) enablement, the exhibits will provide a more inclusive and engaging opportunity for individuals with low vision.
“Rocky Mountain National Park is excited and honored to partner with the Kahuna Memorial project to provide high quality signs in the park that tell the story of elk while also stressing safety messages for our visitors,” said Kimberly Swift, Rocky Mountain National Park Division Lead for Interpretation, Education, Volunteers & Museum Program. “We are grateful for the group’s expertise and financial support to make these projects come to life.”
The exhibit that will be placed near the entrance of Moraine Park includes a bronzed bas relief of the mountain view seen in that location and the likeness of Kahuna the elk bugling to foster a deeper understanding of elk behavior in the very spot visitors stand at that moment. The tactile feature is made possible through the use of imagery from local photographers, Rick Martinez and Creekbed Photography, and three-dimensional sculpting of those images by Jocelyn Russell. Additionally, incorporating raised lettering allows individuals with low vision to read through touch, providing a tangible experience that engages their senses and enhances their overall understanding.
“The bas relief tactile experience takes accessibility in interpretive exhibits to the next level,” said Elizabeth Clark, Kahuna Memorial Steering Committee member and exhibit designer. “It’s exciting to know visitors that may have difficulty seeing the nuances of the park will now be able to experience the contours of Long’s Peak and the texture of Kahuna’s massive antlers to better understand the story being shared in Moraine Park.”
The second interpretive exhibit combines vibrant visuals, informative text and interactive elements to share intriguing information about elk living and traversing Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as safety tips while observing elk. Including NFC tags into the exhibit, visitors will be able access additional information, including the real-life sights and sounds of elk behavior, through their smartphones or other NFC-enabled devices for a more dynamic experience. These experiences are made possible through the generosity of area photographers including Benjamin Missey, Creekbed Photography, Dawn Wilson, Brad Manard, Jeff Coldwell/AntlerQuest Wildlife Images and Fred McClanahan, Jr.
The two donated interpretive exhibits are expected to be installed in Moraine Park later this fall.
The mission of the Kahuna Memorial project is to establish a significant memorial that intrigues, informs and instills memorable moments of the legendary Kahuna, while increasing public understanding of how to safely observe wildlife.
To help bring this ambitious project to life, tax-deductible contributions to the Kahuna Memorial Project can be made through the organization’s GoFundMe site or send donations marked for Kahuna Memorial directly to the Art Center of Estes Park at 517 Big Thompson Ave. Unit 201, Estes Park, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.