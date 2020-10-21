The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to park visitors due to significant fire activity on the East Troublesome Creek Fire outside of the park. Grand Lake area residents are following evacuation orders to evacuate south on US 34 toward Granby. Trail Ridge Road is currently open for evacuation east bound if needed. There is low visibility reported due to smoke on Trail Ridge Road. Trail Ridge Road is closed west bound at Rainbow Curve. Travelers should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions as fire activity is rapidly changing and road closures may be put in place quickly.
Information is currently being updated on the park’s website and social media. For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. The park's recorded Fire Information Line is (970) 586-1381.
