Please Note: The following information is for overnight backpacking camping permits only. This system is not for car camping reservations in park campgrounds accessed by vehicles or for park entrance fees.
The wilderness overnight backpacking permit reservation system for Rocky Mountain National Park experienced technical difficulties on March 1. To better serve park visitors, park staff have continued to work with Pay.gov to ensure a smooth payment experience. In an attempt to prevent an overload to the system, the sign up and processing for wilderness overnight backpacking permits will be divided over a seven-day period.
The new schedule follows:
For May or June overnight backpacking permits, registration begins Monday, March 8, at 8:00am Mountain Time
For July overnight backpacking permits, registration begins Wednesday, March 10, at 8:00am Mountain Time
For August overnight backpacking permits, registration begins Friday, March 12, at 8:00am Mountain Time.
For September or October overnight backpacking permits, registration begins Sunday, March 14, at 8:00am Mountain Time
This information as well as the link for wilderness overnight backpacking permit reservations at those dates and times can be found at https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm
