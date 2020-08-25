On the night of Monday, August 17, a petroleum spill occurred in a section of an ongoing road construction project in Rocky Mountain National Park on US 36 inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The work is taking place on a 3-mile section of US 36, just west of Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction. The road is closed nightly from 7 pm to 7 am, Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Because of the spill this section of road inside the park remains closed. It is unknown when this section of road will reopen. Park visitors wishing to access Trail Ridge Road should use the Fall River Entrance on US 34.
The contractor on the project notified park officials and hazmat cleanup began early this morning. Contaminated soil will be removed in accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency procedures.
No one was injured when the spill occurred. As is standard protocol, the cause of the spill is being investigated.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
