The Milner Pass Parking Area and trailhead will be closed to all users beginning on Wednesday, September 7, for the construction of a new vault toilet facility. This project is anticipated to be completed by mid-October, as weather and conditions permit.
Located 4.3 miles west of Alpine Visitor Center along Trail Ridge Road near Poudre Lake, the Milner Pass Parking Area, as well as all access trails from this parking area, will be closed for visitor safety while this area is under construction. All visitors planning to hike on the Ute Trail and other connector trails in the area should plan to access these trails from the Alpine Visitor Center.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo
