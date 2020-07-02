Reservation Permits Between 6 am and 5 pm Full For Fourth of July Weekend
Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the country. Last year, in July alone, the park received almost 1 million visitors. To increase park access while providing the public a reasonable opportunity to comply with health guidelines, the park temporarily implemented a timed entry system effective on June 4.
Permits issued using the reservation system allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability between 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. Entrance passes and reservations are required for all areas of the park, including outlying areas when arriving by a vehicle; no matter whether a visitor parks within the park or outside the park boundary. This includes but is not exclusive to Lumpy Ridge, Lily Lake, Longs Peak, Wild Basin, East Inlet and North Inlet.
Timed entry permit reservations are full July 3 and July 4, with limited availability on July 5. Reservations to enter the park are available through www.recreation.gov. On July 1, reservations became available for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July. On August 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days that have not been booked for August. On September 1, reservations will be available for the month of October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.
Frequently asked questions on the timed entry permit system can be found at:https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/fees.htm
Old Fall River Road and the Endovalley Road and Picnic Area will open Friday afternoon, July 3, to vehicles. Old Fall River Road normally opens by fourth of July weekend.
Park rangers will continue to assist park visitors outside of the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, Kawuneeche Visitor Center, Alpine Visitor Center and the Wilderness Office. Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Stores have reopened inside the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, Kawuneeche Visitor Center, Fall River Visitor Center and the Alpine Visitor Center.
When recreating, park visitors should follow local area health orders, maintain social distance and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. Please do not visit if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Keep your distance. Give others plenty of room whether you are on a trail or in a parking lot. If staying at least six feet from others is not possible, wear a cloth face covering as recommended by the CDC. Cloth face coverings should be worn while in park visitor centers, park restrooms and on shuttle buses.
Keep it with you. If you brought it, take it with you. Trash pickup and restroom facilities will continue to be limited in many park areas. Follow Leave No Trace principles.
Know your limits. Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the busiest search and rescue parks in the country. Many of these incidents could be avoided with visitors planning and making responsible decisions. Winter-like conditions exist in high elevation areas of the park. For example, Bear Lake currently has 14 inches of snow. It is critical to make wise choices to keep our national park rangers and first responders out of harm’s way.
Protect wildlife. Obey speed limits and be aware of wildlife. During the closure, due to lack of vehicular traffic, park rangers have observed more wildlife congregating adjacent to or on internal park roads.
Additional Background:
Old Fall River Road was built between 1913 and 1920. It is an unpaved road which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face. Due to the winding, narrow nature of the road, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.
Old Fall River Road is scheduled to close to vehicles for the season on October 5, 2020.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
