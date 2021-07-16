At approximately 5 p.m., Thursday, July 15, the Boulder Police Department received a call from law enforcement officials in Rocky Mountain National Park that one of our officers who was hiking in the park had fallen from a treacherous part of a mountain path and died.
She was positively identified as Ashley Haarmann, 35. Officer Haarmann had worked for the Boulder Police Department for approximately one and half years.
Chief Maris Herold sent members of BPD Command Staff to the park to make sure Officer Haarmann was covered with the American flag until she was escorted to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office late last night.
“Our Department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Chief Herold said. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.