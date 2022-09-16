Beginning the week of September 19, Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Crews will be re-building the St. Vrain Bridge on the Wild Basin Trail. This work will improve visitor access and safety on the bridge. The bridge will be stripped down to the steel I-beams and rebuilt with new decking, posts, mid-rails and handrails. The project is anticipated to take the entire week, through September 22.
Due to the nature of this project, visitors will not be able to cross the bridge during construction. Hikers will be able to access Calypso Cascade, Ouzel Falls and the rest of Wild Basin via the "Campground Trail." The detour trail will add an estimated one mile to most destinations.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo
