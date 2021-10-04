Old Fall River Road closed for the season to vehicles on, Monday, October 4. The road will be closed to all uses through Friday, October 8, for park staff to conduct road maintenance and culvert replacement. Old Fall River Road will reopen temporarily to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers for Saturday October 9, through Monday, October 11. Starting, Tuesday, October 12, Old Fall River Road will close again to all uses for continued road maintenance through Friday, October 15. On Saturday, October 16, the road will reopen to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers through November 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails. On December 1, the road will revert to trail status and bicycles and leashed pets will not be allowed on the road.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
