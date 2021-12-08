On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m. MT, a National Park Service law enforcement ranger was involved in a shooting with two suspects near the Fall River Entrance within Rocky Mountain National Park. The two suspects were reported to be involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier that morning outside park boundaries. During contact with the suspects, the law enforcement ranger was shot, but was protected by their ballistic vest and did not suffer serious injuries. The law enforcement ranger discharged their firearm, and one suspect was injured. Both the law enforcement ranger and injured suspect were transported to a local hospital for medical care. A second uninjured suspect is in custody.
Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed from outside the Fall River Entrance (US Highway 34) to Deer Ridge Junction for the ongoing investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assuming the lead role in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.