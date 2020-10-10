Rocky Mountain National Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state public health authorities, as the park continues to increase public access and services. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Rocky Mountain National Park will be modifying park operations beginning on October 13, 2020, ending the timed entry permit reservation system that has been in place since June 4. Timed entry permit reservations will be in place through October 12. To secure a timed entry permit reservation, please visit www.recreation.gov. Entrance passes are still required in all areas of the park, including but not exclusive to Lumpy Ridge, Lily Lake, Longs Peak, Wild Basin, East Inlet and North Inlet.
“We would like to extend our appreciation to all park visitors, our local communities and our partners for their support of our modified operations this summer,” said Superintendent Darla Sidles. “With the health and safety of park visitors, employees and surrounding community residents guiding our decisions, the timed entry permit system enabled us to more safely manage the pace and flow of visitor use throughout the day, reduce crowding, and provide an improved visitor experience in alignment with the park’s safe operational capacity during these extraordinary times.”
Rocky Mountain National Park continues to urge visitors to do their part. Please do not visit if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19. When recreating, park visitors should follow local area health orders, maintain social distance, wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained and avoid high-risk outdoor activities
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
