The Green Mountain Trail and Tonahutu Trail from Big Meadow to Flattop Mountain on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park have reopened to hikers and backpackers. The Green Mountain Trail remains closed to stock users. All stock users are advised to use the Onahu Trail in and out.
These trails have been closed since 2020, due to impacts from the East Troublesome Fire. On October 21, 2020, the East Troublesome Fire made an 18-mile and over 100,000-acre run in Grand County, Colorado. The East Troublesome Fire was the largest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park’s 107-year history. It burned over 21,000 acres within the park.
On the west side of the park, the Sun Valley and River Trail and the Lower Tonahutu Trail (between Big Meadows and the KVC Turkey Spur Trail) remain closed to all users.
In the northwest area of the park the Mirror Lake area trail system remains closed. On the east side of the park the Spruce Lake Trail remains closed.
Park visitors should be aware of additional hazards when recreating in burn areas including:
Burned-out stump holes where the ground may be weak and unstable
Unstable dead trees, especially in windy conditions
Loose rocks, logs and rolling debris
Flash flooding and significant debris flow possible in burn areas
Dry, hot conditions with little forest canopy to provide shade
For current fire information and details on areas closures within RMNP, visit www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations
