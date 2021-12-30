Updated December 30, 2021
Due to blowing snow and white-out conditions roads are closed to vehicles on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park at the Fall River Entrance and Beaver Meadows Entrance. Roads on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park are currently open, but conditions are deteriorating.
Winter storms with heavy snow accumulation and strong winds have been forecasted for Rocky Mountain National Park from last night through Saturday morning.
Follow RMNP on twitter @RockyNPS for updated information on road status.
