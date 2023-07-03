On Sunday, July 2, 2023, a 25-year-old male from Providence, Rhode Island died after falling and being pulled underwater at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park. His body was recovered last evening. West Creek Falls is located on the east side of the park.
This morning, the victim’s body was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park. His body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine the cause of death. The man’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
The park was assisted by the Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Police Department, and Estes Valley Crisis Advocates.
Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water.
