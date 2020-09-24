As temperatures begin to drop at night, road construction operations on a 3-mile section of US 36, just west of Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction, will expand into the day. This section of road will remain closed nightly from 9 pm to 7 am, Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
The contractor has begun paving operations. There will be a partial road closure during the paving work. When the road reopens each morning at 7 am, two-way traffic will be allowed until noon through this section.
Beginning at noon, Mondays through Thursdays, only one lane of west bound traffic will be open. Eastbound traffic will not be allowed through this section of construction from noon to 9 pm. On Fridays, this closure will be in place from noon to 5 pm. During these time periods, visitors coming east on Trail Ridge Road from Hidden Valley will be diverted through the Fall River Entrance. Visitors travelling from the Fall River Entrance will be unable to travel through this section to exit through the Beaver Meadows Entrance.
Visitors entering at the Beaver Meadows Entrance will be permitted to travel westbound through the construction zone during the day with up to 15 minutes delays.
No detours or delays will take place on this section of road from Fridays at noon through Sundays at 9 pm.
This road construction project has encompassed removing an entire depth of asphalt and installing a new surface. Many curves have been reconstructed to bring them into compliance with federal highway standards. Visitor pull offs are being formalized and curbing will be added where necessary to protect vegetation.
Upper Beaver Meadows Road will also be inaccessible during nightly closures.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.