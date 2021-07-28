Hiker Injured Near Balanced Rock In Rocky Mountain National Park

On Monday, July 26, a 41-year-old female from Texas was hiking and scrambling in the Balanced Rock area in Rocky Mountain National Park when she took an approximate 20-foot fall. She was able to call for emergency assistance around noon on her cell phone.
Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team members arrived on scene and provided Advanced Life Support care.
Due to her location and severity of injuries, park rangers requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter to extricate her via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. A Med Evac air ambulance had been pre-positioned in the MacGregor Ranch area to receive the patient from the National Guard helicopter. She was then flown from the meadow to Medical Center of The Rockies.
