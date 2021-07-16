On Thursday, July 15, park rangers recovered the body of a 35-year-old female from Loveland, Colorado, just west of Martha’s Couloir on Mount Lady Washington in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Park rangers were notified by a family member that they had received information via a satellite communication device of an emergency. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members arrived on scene via ground at 4:45 p.m. and were aided with aerial search efforts by Mesa Verde Interagency Helitak crew, assigned to the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat Springs. It appears the woman took an approximate 200-foot tumbling fall.
The woman’s body was flown at approximately 8:15 p.m. via a long line operation to the Upper Beaver Meadows helipad where she was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s office. The woman’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
As is standard protocol the incident is under investigation. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members stayed at the Chasm Shelter last night and are hiking out this morning.
