Due to a late spring snowstorm, Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow operators have to contend with new amounts of snow at high elevations along Trail Ridge Road. Park snowplow operators are now plowing 2 to 5 foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center located at 11,796 feet.
Stay tuned for when Trail Ridge Road will open for the season - recorded Trail Ridge Road status line (970) 586-1222.
