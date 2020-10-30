All of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed. It is unknown when the park will reopen. Once it does reopen, only some areas of the park will be accessible based upon safety and fire behavior.
Park managers continue to assess where there is current as well as predicted fire activity and additional safety hazards such as falling trees and downed power lines. Park staff are plowing roads and parking lots and assessing infrastructure in outlying areas. We ask for your patience as we put visitor and staff safety first.
Almost 29,000 acres have burned inside Rocky Mountain National Park on the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire. This is the most acres burned within the park since its establishment 105 years ago.
See map: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.../2020_10_27-10.27.01.231-CDT.pdf
Cameron Peak Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
East Troublesome Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/
#CameronPeakFire #EastTroublesomeFire #COFire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.