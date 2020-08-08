On Friday, August 7, park rangers responded to a report of a 60-year-old female, from Omaha, Nebraska, who took a 20-foot tumbling fall when she slipped below a pullout on the lower section of Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman suffered serious injuries.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care and conducted a technical rescue; lowering the woman approximately 60 to 70 feet down a scree field to the Endovalley Picnic Area. Estes Health Ambulance paramedics assisted. The woman was flown by UCHealth Lifeline Air Ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.
Due to the location of the incident to Old Fall River Road and the emergency response, Old Fall River Road was closed for approximately 3 hours and reopened at 1:30 p.m. No further information is available at this time.
