On Tuesday, February 9, park rangers were notified that a 21-year-old female from Texas had suffered serious injuries near Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman slid down a snow-covered slope approximately 70 to 100 feet into a talus slope on the south side of Emerald Lake. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members provided advanced medical care.
Team members used a Rescue Toboggan to transport the patient from Emerald Lake to the Bear Lake Trailhead where she was transported by ambulance to Estes Park Health and then taken to a nearby trauma center.
