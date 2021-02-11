RMNP Search and Rescue Team Members February 9 South side of Emerald Lake Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park.jpg

On Tuesday, February 9, park rangers were notified that a 21-year-old female from Texas had suffered serious injuries near Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman slid down a snow-covered slope approximately 70 to 100 feet into a talus slope on the south side of Emerald Lake. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members provided advanced medical care.

RMNP Search and Rescue Team Members February 9 Descending toward Dream Lake Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park.jpg

Team members used a Rescue Toboggan to transport the patient from Emerald Lake to the Bear Lake Trailhead where she was transported by ambulance to Estes Park Health and then taken to a nearby trauma center.

RMNP Search and Rescue Team Members February 9 with patient in Rescue Toboggan Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.