Late Friday afternoon, June 18, park rangers were notified that a woman’s body was discovered below the outtake of The Loch in Rocky Mountain National Park. The body was noticed by park visitors in the drainage below the outlet of The Loch.
Park rangers attempted to reach the location on Friday night, but lightning storms and darkness hampered those efforts. On Saturday, June 19, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were again hampered by weather while conducting field operations.
On Sunday, June 20, thirty-eight RMNP Search and Rescue Team members were involved, twenty-eight of which were in the field. The woman’s body was extricated up 60 feet through steep, rocky, hazardous terrain to the Loch Vale Trail and then wheeled out by litter to the Glacier Gorge Trailhead.
Her body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. She has been positively identified as a 33-year-old female from Arvada, Colorado. The woman’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
As is standard protocol the incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.