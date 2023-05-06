On Monday, May 1, park rangers were notified of a missing man in the Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park. Kevin Sypher was last seen on Sunday afternoon, April 30, in the Sandbeach Lake parking area near the Wild Basin Entrance Station.
Mr. Sypher was first reported missing from Parker, Colorado on Thursday, April 27 by Parker Police. He was located on Saturday, April 29 in the Denver area and reunited with family. On Sunday, April 30, he was with a family member near the Wild Basin Entrance in Rocky Mountain National Park when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in.
On Monday, May 1, Rocky Mountain National Park was notified that Sypher was missing when a park ranger encountered a group of people searching for an individual. Park rangers started an investigation and began initial search efforts.
From the initial investigation on May 1, park rangers learned that a man matching Sypher’s description was seen by park staff the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, travelling on foot near Copeland Lake walking west on the Wild Basin Road. Due to this information, search efforts continued along the Wild Basin Road and river corridor and up the summer trailhead. On May 3, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members were assisted by a dog team from Front Range Rescue Dogs and search efforts were concentrated around the summer trailhead and up to Copeland Falls. During search efforts, a park visitor who regularly hikes in this area mentioned seeing a man matching Kevin’s description near the Wild Basin summer Trailhead on Monday, May 1.
Kevin Sypher is 6’2” 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots.
Active search efforts have been suspended. Patrols will continue to occur in the search area, and further actions may be considered if there are any further clues or information provided. The incident is under investigation and no further information on the investigation will be released at this time. If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Kevin Sypher, or if you were in the Wild Basin area since April 30, please contact us. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. CALL or TEXT the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, ONLINE form go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov
