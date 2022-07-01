Rocky Mountain National Park to Host a Virtual Public Meeting
Rocky Mountain National Park seeks public input on a proposal to construct new housing on the west side of the park to replace employee housing that was lost in the East Troublesome Fire.
The National Park Service is proposing to construct a new housing complex inside the park that would support 22 seasonal beds. This proposed complex would be located near the existing park housing area on the west side of the park. This new complex would consist of two dormitories, ten residential units, three recreational vehicle sites, and a residential support facility that would include laundry, showers, and a communal kitchen.
The NPS would also construct new utilities, replace a water well and associated infrastructure at the existing park housing area, and remove or abandon old utilities infrastructure that was destroyed at the former housing area across from the Green Mountain Trailhead.
On October 21, 2020, the East Troublesome Fire made an 18-mile and over 100,000-acre run in Grand County, Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park lost numerous structures, including 18 historic buildings at the former Green Mountain-Onahu seasonal housing area, 3 RV sites and all associated utilities. The East Troublesome Fire was the largest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park’s 107-year history. It burned over 21,000 acres within the park.
This proposed project is critical for recruiting and retaining seasonal staff to work on the west side of the park. These employees work mid-April through mid-October. Seasonal staff provide essential visitor services and carry out critical park operations. These positions include rangers, park guides, fee and campground staff, trail crew members, buildings and utilities staff, and custodians.
Visit Proposal to Construct New Housing Destroyed by the East Troublesome Fire - Rocky Mountain National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) for further information.
Interested in learning more? Members of the public are invited to join a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT. Park staff will provide a short presentation and will be available to answer public questions. Advance registration is required. To register, visit: swca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mCkNrLxBQhaHy54yUPiXxQ
Comments on this proposed project will be accepted beginning July 1 and must be received in writing by close of business on July 31, 2022. Comments can be submitted at the following web address: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/reconstructCRDhousing.
Comments may also be submitted via mail to:
Rocky Mountain National Park
Office of the Superintendent
1000 US Hwy 36
Estes Park, CO 80517
Please be advised, before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. Although you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.
