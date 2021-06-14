Skier Dies On Sundance Mountain In Rocky Mountain National Park

On Sunday, June 13, park rangers responded to reports of an unconscious skier on Sundance Mountain on a north facing aspect midway between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. The 68-year-old male from Loveland, Colorado, died from injuries sustained in an approximate 400 to 500-foot uncontrolled slide on a snowfield into rocks. The man was wearing a helmet. The man was skiing alone but bystanders witnessed the fall and tried to render aid and notified Rocky Mountain National Park.
The victim’s body was flown by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park late this afternoon. His body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
