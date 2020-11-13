The Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire, on the east side of the Continental Divide within Rocky Mountain National Park, was previously managed by the Cameron Peak Fire team and has been transitioned back to the East Troublesome Fire team. The East Troublesome Fire is currently being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team. The Thompson Zone is being managed by a Division Group Supervisor, located within the park, who reports to the Incident Commander.
The recent snow has diminished much of the smoke producing heat coming from the interior of the fire within Rocky Mountain National Park. Prior to this recent snow, the only heat observed was high on Beaver Mountain and on the back side of Mount Wuh, in steep terrain with beetle kill, snags and dead and down trees. These areas have been tested by high winds and the fire has not moved.
The fire is secure on the eastern flanks where firefighters have had access to mop up heat. Fire managers continue to assess weather and fire danger calculations and there is currently no threat from the fire to move toward the Estes Valley.
Approximately 30,000 acres, or 9 percent of Rocky Mountain National Park has been impacted by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires. Some areas of the park remain closed https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
Rocky Mountain National Park’s non-profit partner, The Rocky Mountain Conservancy, is accepting donations to support the park’s future restoration efforts from this season’s fires rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/
For information on the East Troublesome Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/. For information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/.
