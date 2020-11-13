Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Sunny and windy. High 39F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of snow. Low 24F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.