At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, a structure fire was reported at the Glacier Creek Stables near Bear Lake Road. The fire is currently limited to one structure in the Glacier Creek Stables area. Fire units are on scene working on the structure.
Bear Lake Road is currently closed for inbound traffic due to emergency vehicle traffic.
More information will be released when it is available.
