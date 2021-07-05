Old Fall River Road is now open.The road was built between 1913 and 1920. It is an unpaved road which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face. Due to the winding, narrow nature of the road, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road.
Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park’s pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system which began on May 28. Park staff are managing for significant increases in visitation to public lands in Colorado, including Rocky Mountain National Park, along with continued Covid-19 concerns, ongoing park seasonal staff shared housing challenges, reduced shuttle bus capacity and residual fire impacts in some areas of the park from historic fires in 2020.
There are two types of reservations. One reservation permit is for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second reservation permit is for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period is from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. and includes Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road. Permits issued using the reservation system allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system applies to all areas of the park.
Timed entry reservations are full for the month of July. However, twenty-five percent of reservation permits are being held and available for purchase the day prior at 5 p.m. through recreation.gov. These continue to sell out quickly and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead when possible.
For more information and a link to recreation.gov visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm
Old Fall River Road is scheduled to close to vehicles for the season on October 4, 2021.
Consistent with CDC Covid-19 recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Masks are required on park shuttle buses.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
