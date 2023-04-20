Celebrate National Park Week, Earth Day, and National Junior Ranger Day at Rocky Mountain National Park. What is National Park Week? This is a week-long celebration of our national parks that begins on Saturday, April 22 and continues through Sunday, April 30.
National Park Week kicks off with a fee free day on Saturday, April 22. Park entrance fees will be waived. Camping and all other administrative fees will still be in effect.
Rocky Mountain National Park's
activities include:
On Saturday, April 22 join us to celebrate Earth Day. Join NPS and the Rocky Mountain Conservancy staff on the east side of the park at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 10 a. m. to 3 p. m. and enjoy informational booths and interactive activities for all ages.
Activities include:
Meet with park staff, volunteers, and partners at informational booths to learn about plants and wildlife, fishing, backcountry safety, and more!
Participate in a Junior Ranger discovery activity and earn your Junior Ranger Badge
Help protect Rocky by joining a trash clean-up event (weather permitting)
Our National Park Week celebration continues with National Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 29. There will be fun and interactive activities for all ages.
West Side Activities include:
On the west side of the park, join NPS staff at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participate in fun and interactive activities, including:
Compare your skills to those of Rocky’s wildlife in three separate challenges that will test your vertical jump, navigation, and wildlife spotting skills.
Learn about soundscapes through three different activities and become a Sounds Explorer.
Participate in Junior Ranger discovery activities and earn your Junior Ranger badge.
On the east side of the park, join NPS and the Rocky Mountain Conservancy staff at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and explore fun and engaging booths and activities, including:
Meet with park staff, volunteers, and partners at informational booths to learn about plants and wildlife, fishing, backcountry safety, and more!
Take part in fun Junior Ranger discovery activities and earn your Junior Ranger badge.
Help protect Rocky by joining a trash clean-up event (weather permitting)
Can’t join us in person? Celebrate with us online! Every day of National Park Week, NPS staff, volunteers, and partners will be sharing engaging stories via social media. Please visit our website, download the park App, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @RockyNPS. Every day will be a day to discover and share something new!
For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.
