An annual favorite for many park visitors, Rocky Mountain National Park’s Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks will resume this January on both the east and west side of the park. Programs will be offered weekly, as conditions allow, through March 2022.
These programs are approximately 2 hours long and are open to visitors age 8 and older and all experience levels. Beginning snowshoers are welcome. There is no additional fee beyond the regular park entrance fee to participate.
On the east side of the park, beginning on Tuesday, January 18, ranger-led snowshoe walks will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:30 pm. Advanced reservations are required. To make a reservation, please call 970-586-1223. Reservations can be booked up to 7 days in advance. Snowshoe walks typically fill quickly, especially if the weather is forecast to be warm and sunny. Snowshoes are not provided. Program participants will be required to bring their own or rent snowshoes outside the park.
On the west side of the park, beginning on Saturday, January 22, ranger-led snowshoe walks will be offered on Saturdays at 1 pm. A ticket is required to participate. This no-cost ticket can be picked up on the day of the walk at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center. Snowshoes are provided for use during the guided program.
For additional details, please visit Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks - Rocky Mountain National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
