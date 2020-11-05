On Friday, November 6, many areas in Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen after being closed since October 22, due to the East Troublesome Fire. Areas that will reopen include roads, parking areas and trails in Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge and US 34 through the Fall River Entrance to Many Parks Curve as well as the Endovalley Road. Old Fall River Road will be open to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers.
The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.
Areas that remain temporarily closed to park visitors on the east side of the park include US 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance. Bear Lake Road remains closed. The North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, and Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails remain closed. Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall.
On Wednesday, October 21, the East Troublesome Fire ran approximately 18 miles before it moved into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, and then spotted approximately 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek on the west side of the Continental Divide to the head of Spruce Creek on the east side of the Continental Divide. Rapid evacuations took place in Grand Lake on October 21. Evacuations for the majority of the Estes Valley were implemented on October 22, as weather predictions forecast major winds on the night of October 23 through October 24 pushing the fire further to the east. Firefighting actions and favorable weather on October 24 and 25 helped halt the major movement of the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.
Park visitors should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions.
For the most up-to-date information on the East Troublesome Fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/ For the most up-to-date information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
