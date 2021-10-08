Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be temporarily closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 due to forecasted weather above 11,000 feet of snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures. Closures could occur earlier if conditions warrant. Overnight closures will be at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Road conditions will be evaluated early tomorrow, and closure locations may change.
For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road please call (970) 586-1222.
