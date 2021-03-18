Please Note: The following information is for overnight backpacking camping permits only. This system is NOT for camping reservations in park campgrounds accessed by vehicles or for park entrance fees.
Overnight Backpacking Camping Permits in Rocky Mountain National Park, for July through October 2021, will be a random drawing.
Information on how to enter the random drawing can be found at:
Wilderness Camping - Rocky Mountain National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)
Park visitors who would like to be considered for an overnight backpacking camping permit for July through October 2021, can enter a random drawing. These submitted names will be randomized and drawn for access to the online reservation request application. If the visitor's name is drawn, the visitor will be granted access to the reservation request application and may then submit a trip request(s) for July through October, 2021.
Instructions on how to enter the drawing are found in the link above. This drawing submission is not a race, will be selected randomly, not in the order received, and can be done between now until Sunday, March 21, at 5:00 PM mountain time. On Tuesday morning, March 23, the park will randomize and draw the first group of names and send those individuals an email with instructions on how to complete the reservation request application.
There is the potential for further names to be drawn. There will be no need to submit a name again for subsequent drawings as names will be drawn from the original applicants. The timing of future drawings will be based on the volume of applicants.
