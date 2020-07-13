Incident On McHenry Peak In Rocky Mountain National Park

On Sunday, July 12, park rangers were notified that a 55-year-old man from Estes Park, Colorado, had taken a 75-foot tumbling fall below the summit of McHenry Peak on the west face at an elevation of 12,900 feet. He was traveling from the summit to Stone Man Pass when he fell. He received numerous serious injuries. Park rangers reached him early this morning and provided advanced medical care.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then flown to St. Anthony Hospital.
