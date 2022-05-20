A 21-year-old female from Virginia, Illinois, died after falling into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park on Friday, May 22, 2022. Her body was recovered last evening. Adams Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park.
Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted the park. Her body was transferred to the Grand County Coroner. The woman’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.
Park visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff. Rocks at streamside are often slippery. Water is extremely cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.
