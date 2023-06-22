The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Gary Ingram as superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park. Ingram will begin his new assignment in August. As superintendent, Ingram will oversee 150 permanent staff and approximately 250 seasonal staff and will work to continue to address complex challenges such as climate change and wildland fire; ecosystem restoration; and managing day use visitation that sustains the park's resources and offers varied quality visitor experiences.
“Gary is a seasoned leader who comes to Rocky with a wealth of knowledge and experience gained during his 30 years with the NPS,” said Regional Director Kate Hammond. “His energy, enthusiasm and optimism will elevate an already high-functioning, high-performing team.”
Most recently, Ingram served as the superintendent at Cumberland Island National Seashore and Fort Frederica National Monument. Prior to that he was superintendent at Jimmy Carter National Historic Park and special assistant to the Alaska Regional Director. He began his NPS career in Yosemite National Park where he served in variety of positions including law enforcement, horse patrol, emergency medical services, fire fighter, shift supervisor, chief liaison officer, and management assistant.
"I am profoundly honored to be selected as the superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park,” said Ingram. “The magnificent natural wonders and rich cultural history make it one of the world's most special places. I look forward to working with and serving the visitors, park staff, park partners, and affiliated Tribes as we continue to protect and enjoy this incredible resource."
Ingram will be moving to the area with his wife, Athena. He succeeds Darla Sidles who recently retired after serving seven years as the park superintendent. Kyle Patterson, Rocky Mountain National Park’s Public Affairs Officer, will serve as interim superintendent between Sidles’ departure and Ingram's arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.