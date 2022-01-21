Rocky Mountain National Park is moving to a new wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system this year. Beginning March 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, Rocky Mountain National Park overnight wilderness backpacking camping permits will be available for purchase at Recreation.gov. Through the new system, customers will be able to view permit availability, book a reservation, and pay online. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations are not accepted. There will not be any in-person Wilderness Campsite reservations taken at park Wilderness Offices from March 1, through April 3, for summer wilderness backpacking camping trips from May 1 through October 31.
Permits are required for all overnight camping in Rocky Mountain National Park. The www.recreation.gov site is currently visible to the public. Become familiar with the site prior to March 2, when reservations go live. To be prepared, those interested in booking a wilderness camping trip this summer should set up an account with Recreation.gov in advance of March 2.
This page includes important links to detailed information about Rocky Mountain National Park’s wilderness backcountry camping, including camping regulations, trail descriptions and maps. Beginning March 2, when reservations can be booked, search “Check Availability” to book small groups (1-7 people) and large groups (8-12 people).This specific feature will not be active until March 2. Be sure to review the map to determine what campsites to book and read through all the available information about Wilderness regulations and trail descriptions. Additional information with links is also located at https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.
Starting at 8 a.m. on March 2, wilderness backcountry camping permits will be available for May 1 through October 31, 2022. There is a $36 non-refundable administrative fee, for reservations from May 1 to October 31 and a $10 non-refundable administrative fee from November 1 to April 30 for each camping permit reserved.
Permits will need to be picked up at the park’s Wilderness Offices to activate the reservation. Wilderness camping permits help provide a quality experience, minimize impacts to resources, and ensure that sites are available for those who plan ahead and reserve a permit in advance. An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round, and from May through October demand can exceed availability in certain areas of the park’s backcountry. Staff and volunteers in the park’s wilderness office provide trip planning advice and information for a safe and enjoyable trip into the wilderness. Requirements for food storage necessary to protect bears and other wildlife, mountain weather, hazards, and Leave No Trace ethics are among the information received during the permitting process.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
