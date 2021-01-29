In a typical year, beginning on March 1, visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park could make their wilderness campsite reservation request in person through a lottery system or online. Due to current public health guidance related to Covid-19, there will not be any in-person Wilderness Campsite Reservation requests taken at Wilderness Offices in Rocky Mountain National Park from March 1 through March 15, 2021. Wilderness Campsite Reservation requests will only be processed online during that period, starting March 1, at 8 a. m. Mountain Standard Time for a permit for the current calendar year. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations will not be accepted. On March 1 at 8 a. m., the link for reservations will be found at www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping. The link to the reservation system will not be available prior to that date and time.
Park staff will continue to assess wilderness backcountry site availability this year due to fire impacts from 2020. There will be less campsite availability this year in areas that were burned or sites that are accessed through burn areas.
Wilderness camping permits help provide a quality experience, minimize impacts to resources, and ensure that sites are available for those who plan ahead and reserve a permit in advance. An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round, and from May through October demand typically exceeds availability in many areas of the park’s backcountry. Staff and volunteers in the park’s wilderness office provide trip planning advice and information for a safe and enjoyable trip into the wilderness. Requirements for food storage necessary to protect bears and other wildlife, mountain weather, hazards, and Leave No Trace ethics are among the information received during the permitting process.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
