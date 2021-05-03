Beginning May 16 through September, major road construction will occur again on US 36 inside of Rocky Mountain National Park. The work will take place on a 3-mile section of US 36, just west of Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction. Beginning on May 16, this section of road will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 7 am, Sunday nights through Friday mornings. There will be no nightly closures on Friday and Saturday nights.
When the road reopens each morning at 7 am to traffic, motorists should expect delays and a rough surface. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should avoid this section of road this summer and enter the park through the Fall River Entrance.
Sections of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be installed. Many curves will be reconstructed to bring them into compliance with federal highway standards.
Upper Beaver Meadows Road will also be inaccessible during nightly closures.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
