Old Fall River Road has reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park. The road has been closed since September 5, due to the Cameron Peak Fire. The trailhead at Chapin Pass has reopened for day use only. Some areas and trails accessed from the Chapin Pass Trailhead are still closed.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to check current weather and fire conditions before going into the backcountry. Conditions can change rapidly. Expect smoke in the area.
Closures still exist in the following locations: Mummy Pass Trail, Commanche Peak Trail, Mirror Lake Trail, Poudre River Trail, Crater Trail, Colorado River Trail, Red Mountain Trail, Grand Ditch Access, Skeleton Gulch Trail, Thunder Pass Trail, Little Yellowstone Trail and Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site. Closed cross country travel zones include Cascade Creek, Cache La Poudre, South Cache La Poudre, Hague Creek and Mosquito Creek. Numerous wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area.
Old Fall River Road will close to vehicles for the season on Monday, October 5.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
