Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.