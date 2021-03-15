Park snowplow operators have been tackling snow and high wind gusts on the east side of the park causing major drifting on roadways.
US Highway 36 at the Beaver Meadows Entrance and US Highway 34 at the Fall River Entrance have reopened on the east side. US 34 at the Grand Lake Entrance has reopened on the west side. Beaver Meadows Visitor Center will reopen this afternoon.
US 34 remains closed at Deer Ridge Junction to Many Parks Curve. Bear Lake Road, Wild Basin Road, Longs Peak Trailhead Parking area, and Moraine Park Campground remains closed. Fall River Visitor Center remains closed.
Park visitors should prepare for winter driving conditions including ice, drifting snow and possible low visibility. All wheel drive and 4-wheel-drive vehicles are advised.
